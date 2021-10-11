Martin Currie Ltd. Has $29.23 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

NYSE:NKE opened at $152.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

