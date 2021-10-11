Martin Currie Ltd. Has $88.79 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. ResMed comprises approximately 3.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of ResMed worth $88,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 83.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in ResMed by 26.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 95,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $253.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.27 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,410 shares of company stock worth $15,011,383 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

