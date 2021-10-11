Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718,968 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Marvell Technology worth $351,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,600,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

MRVL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

