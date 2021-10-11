Masari Price Tops $0.0653 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,120.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,296.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.38 or 0.06336806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00319160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.80 or 0.01068983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00095726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00492391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.00346890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00313310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004900 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,030,513 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

