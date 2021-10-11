MASQ (MASQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217,257.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $217,257.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00075802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.03 or 0.99855573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.30 or 0.06017791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,897,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

