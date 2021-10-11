Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 284,384 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.80% of GFL Environmental worth $83,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

