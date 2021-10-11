Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 31,653 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.79% of ChampionX worth $92,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.74 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

