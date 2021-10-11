Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.87% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $80,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

