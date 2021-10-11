Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,369 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.80% of Q2 worth $104,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of QTWO opened at $76.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

