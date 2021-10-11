Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.49% of Ingredion worth $90,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR opened at $94.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

