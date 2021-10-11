Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,553,083 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.85% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $78,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

