Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 16,179 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.39% of AmerisourceBergen worth $90,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

