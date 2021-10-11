Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 291,051 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.79% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $107,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $80.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

