Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 840,737 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,737 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.23% of Gold Fields worth $96,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

