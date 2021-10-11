Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.63% of Endava worth $98,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

DAVA opened at $153.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $153.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

