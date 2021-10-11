Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289,561 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.59% of Textainer Group worth $78,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth $4,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 274.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

