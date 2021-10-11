Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.73% of Stamps.com worth $100,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.17. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $68,240.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $100,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total value of $1,625,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

