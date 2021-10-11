Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,470 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.80% of APi Group worth $75,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in APi Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 90.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 410,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

