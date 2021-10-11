Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.87% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $74,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

