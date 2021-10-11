Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,955 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.83% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $69,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 223,539 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Truist lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

