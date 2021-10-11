Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 193,759 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Enbridge worth $82,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 66,593 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,304,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

