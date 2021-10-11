Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.28% of HealthEquity worth $86,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $6,800,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,682 shares of company stock worth $2,945,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6,466.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

