Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $107.95 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441,486 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.37% of ITT worth $107,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

