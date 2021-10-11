Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $108.18 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Ameren worth $108,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Ameren stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

