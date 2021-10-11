Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.96 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,150 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.38% of Farfetch worth $66,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.