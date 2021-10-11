Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $69.18 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.65% of Plexus worth $69,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Plexus by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,936,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

PLXS stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

