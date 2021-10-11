Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $70.87 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.02% of Focus Financial Partners worth $70,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,511,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

FOCS stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 411.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

