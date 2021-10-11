Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $72.55 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.24% of Urban Edge Properties worth $72,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

