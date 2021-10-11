Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $72.94 Million Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.60% of McAfee worth $72,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 597,920 shares during the period. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $12,277,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $11,450,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

