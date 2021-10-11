Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $74.81 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.90% of Polaris worth $74,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $81,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $127.44 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

