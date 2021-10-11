Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $81.78 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.82% of Avient worth $81,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

