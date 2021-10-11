Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $83.89 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.13% of WNS worth $83,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 10.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in WNS by 33.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

WNS stock opened at $82.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

