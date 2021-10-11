Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $92.07 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.62% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $92,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

