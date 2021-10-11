Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.80% of UMB Financial worth $81,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.12 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

