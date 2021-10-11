Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Invesco worth $73,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,261,022 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

