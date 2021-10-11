Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.05% of Aramark worth $99,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period.

ARMK opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

