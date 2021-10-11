Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.92% of First Hawaiian worth $70,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,398,000.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.