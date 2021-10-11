Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $86.12 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,757,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.