Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 37,413 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.85% of Targa Resources worth $86,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,370,000 after buying an additional 899,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

