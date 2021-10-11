Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 78,878 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.66% of Verint Systems worth $107,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Verint Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 115.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

