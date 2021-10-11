Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.42% of Portland General Electric worth $99,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

