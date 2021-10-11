Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.62% of ON Semiconductor worth $101,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.