Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,593 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.39% of Leslie’s worth $72,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

