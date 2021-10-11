Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,973 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.83% of Element Solutions worth $105,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

ESI opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.