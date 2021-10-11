Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.83% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $99,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 203,998 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 96.7% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,148 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

