Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 184,469 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $106,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,901,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,191,000 after buying an additional 790,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

