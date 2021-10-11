Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 23,366 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.53% of Eventbrite worth $98,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $27,701,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 197.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 916,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 112.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 871,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

