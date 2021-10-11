Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 357,970 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,970 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.27% of The Kroger worth $77,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

