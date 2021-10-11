Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 866 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $81,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,385.30 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,517.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,385.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

