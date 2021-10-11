Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.35% of Qualtrics International worth $68,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $465,520. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.